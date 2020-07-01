ELK GROVE, Calif — The current dining scene in Elk Grove is primed to get a little bigger in the coming months.

Some of the signed tenants for "The Ridge" shopping center are months away from opening this year, according to Kelly Rule, senior vice president of leasing for Pappas Investments.

The shopping center is located at Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road. As of 2018, the center has been anchored by Costco.

Among the locked-in tenants for the Elk Grove development are Olive Garden, Buffalo Wild Wings, Pieology, Sourdough & Co., Great Clips, and SomiSomi.

"Tenants should be opening in the next few months," said Rule in an email to ABC10.

Currently, both Olive Garden and Buffalo Wild Wings have confirmed intentions to open their doors in 2020.

RELATED: Elk Grove development bringing Costco, Olive Garden and more

An Olive Garden spokesperson said the restaurant plans to open around spring, and a spokesperson for Buffalo Wild Wings confirmed that they'll be opening in the third quarter of 2020.

While some of the tenants will be opening, the development at the center is still ongoing.

Rule says a portion of Phase Two construction has wrapped up, construction and new buildings are expected to keep coming in until 2022.

There's still work to be done at the Costco-anchored shopping center, and that means more brands could be dropping into Elk Grove.

"[The goal is] to be 90% by the end of 2020. We are focused on exciting national brands - some that are new to the Sacramento market," said Rule.

Screenshot from "The Ridge" shopping center leasing brochure shows several businesses with plans to build. (August 27, 2018) Info courtesy of CBRE Roseville.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO: Drone video of abandoned Elk Grove mall