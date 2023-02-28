Elk Grove overnight warming location opens through Friday

City officials announced Tuesday they are opening the Grove-CSD Teen Center on 9014 Bruceville Rd. in Elk Grove for adults seeking warming locations.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove city officials said Tuesday the Grove-CSD Teen Center on 9014 Bruceville Rd. is set to open as an overnight warming location.

The center will be open as part of the city's O.W.L. through Friday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. for adults over 18 years old wanting to shelter from the freezing temperatures.

Freeze Warnings are in effect for Wednesday and Thursday mornings, according to chief meteorologist Monica Woods, and lows will fall to near 20-30°.

People, plants, pets and pipes should be sheltered or covered.

City officials said there will be limited kennels for pets at the warming location, and face coverings are to be required.

Families with children will be referred to a motel voucher program.