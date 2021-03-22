More than 100 gather in Elk Grove with message to stop Asian hate

More than 100 people attended the rally to bring awareness to racism towards Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Dozens of people joined a rally calling for an end to Asian hate that took place on Sunday afternoon in Elk Grove. Organizers said the event was meant to bring the community together in light of recent attacks on Asian Americans throughout the U.S.

"It hit home with us," said Allen Duong, an Elk Grove resident and organizer of the rally.

Allen said the time had come to speak out after seeing more and more violence toward Asian Americans in the news.

"We were taught growing up to be silent and to turn the other cheek," he said. "We've been silent for too long and that just adds to the violence that's going to come."

The Sunday rally came in response to an uptick of attacks on Asian-American men and women throughout the United States and, more recently, a shooting at several spas in Georgia that left 8 people dead, including 6 Asian women.