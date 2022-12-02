x
Elk Grove

Elk Grove unified school district student injured after hit by car

School officials said the student was alert when they were transported to an area hospital.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove Unified School District student was taken to a hospital Friday after being hit by a car. 

According to a statement from school officials, the accident happened near a school just south of Brittany Park, "near the green belt." The school closest to this area is Maeola R. Beitzel Elementary School in South Sacramento. 

While the school doesn't know the severity of the student's injuries, officials said in their statement the student was alert when transported to an area hospital. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

