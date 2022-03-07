What could a zoo look like in Elk Grove? Town hall to share findings

The Sacramento Zoo has been exploring the possibility of relocating and expanding the zoo in Elk Grove. They'll present their findings in a town hall.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Sacramento Zoo has spent nearly six months exploring the possibility of relocating to Elk Grove, and on Thursday, they'll share their findings.

A move and expansion would mean that animals get the benefit of larger enclosures and the zoo could also see a boost to attendance. The zoo's current home in Land Park can't expand past 14.7 acres due to being landlocked.

The Sacramento Zoo announced they would spend six months exploring the feasibility of relocating and expanding the zoo in Elk Grove. That period and study is almost finished.

Both the city of Elk Grove and the Sacramento Zoo will present their findings in an online presentation on March 10 at 6 p.m.

If everything goes Elk Grove's way, the zoo could find its new home in a 60-acre patch of land at the northwest intersection of Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway.

Elk Grove recently partnered with the Sacramento Zoological Society and Project Elevate to buy a 100-acre parcel of land in that area. Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Sing-Allen told ABC10 earlier on March 1 that those acres could lead to an increase of animals at the zoo if the city becomes its new home.

The town hall takes place Thursday, and interested person can register for the event HERE. The feasibility study includes a vision for the project, concept program and plan, budget and a strategic business plan. After the town hall, the study will head to the Elk Grove City Council.

