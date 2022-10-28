German Shepherd that bit 2 people euthanized by city of Elk Grove

The press release continues by saying "This has been a difficult situation for all involved in this matter, and the City does not take this action lightly. The City takes its duty to preserve public safety and protect the community very seriously. While some members of the public asked the City to consider alternatives to euthanasia, the dog’s established bite history and dangerous propensities presented too great of a risk to public safety for this community, or any other community to which the animal may have been relocated."