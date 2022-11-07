Elk Grove's 2nd In-N-Out Burger is on the way. But it's still a few more months out.

In-N-Out was eyeballing a 2nd location along Elk Grove Boulevard as early as late 2020. Here's where that project is at now.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Despite news of a second location heading to Elk Grove, the lines for In-N-Out Burger along Bond Road still won't be changing for a while.

The burger chain has been eyeing Elk Grove for a second location since at least late 2020. It's first location along Bond Road was opened nearly 24 years ago. The popular location is known to be busy and is also flanked by a Raising Cane's and Chick-fil-A.

In-N-Out's second location is bound for The Ridge, the Costco-anchored shopping center at Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road. It's roughly three miles from the other store.

Nonetheless, the wait for a new store will continue for now, possibly for a few more months.

"We're excited to be in the initial stages of construction for our location at 7620 Elk Grove Boulevard. Once we begin construction on a new location, it usually takes us 8 months to build the restaurant and open it for business," said Mike Abbate, Assistant Vice President, Real Estate and Development.

