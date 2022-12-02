Stolen car suspect fleeing from police crashes into tree, leaves injured passenger in car, Elk Grove Police say

The suspect was arrested with the help of a K9 after running from the crash scene with a loaded gun, according to authorities.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A fleeing suspect allegedly crashed his stolen car into a tree at an Elk Grove country club Saturday before running from the car and leaving behind an injured woman.

Saturday afternoon, an officer with the Elk Grove Police Department found a stolen car heading south on Franklin Boulevard from Laguna Boulevard, the police department said in a Facebook post. As the officer was following behind the suspect while waiting for backup units, the car allegedly took off at a fast speed.

The driver of the car, later identified as 28-year-old Juan Reyes, turned into the driveway of the Valley Hi Country Club and continued speeding until the car hit a tree, police said.

Reyes then allegedly ran from the car leaving behind a woman passenger who had non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Officers say Reyes was contained to the driving range of the golf course and refused to comply with commands from officers.

A K9 was reportedly sent in to help bring Reyes into custody. Underneath Reyes, police said they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun which he was prohibited from possessing due to his criminal history and active warrants for his arrest.

Reyes was cleared by medics and taken to Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, evading, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, resisting arrest and hit and run.

Play it where it lies. Yesterday afternoon, one of our motor officers located a stolen vehicle heading southbound... Posted by Elk Grove Police Department on Sunday, September 11, 2022

Watch More from ABC10: Protestors clash on Broadway over crime, homelessness