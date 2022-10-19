Tulsa teen homicide suspect arrested in Elk Grove

17-year-old Kaleb Pelton was arrested on suspicion of murder in Elk Grove Monday.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, apartment complex was arrested in Elk Grove.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Sept. 30. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the chest three times, later identified as 18-year-old Fedro Givens.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, one of the suspects – 17-year-old Kaleb Pelton – was arrested on suspicion of murder in Elk Grove Monday.

The homicide lieutenant told ABC-affiliate KTUL he doesn’t know when Pelton will be extradited from Elk Grove back to Tulsa.