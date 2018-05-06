If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Tune in to LNT at 11 p.m. for context and depth to today's headlines.

1. What you need to know: Race for Sacramento County district attorney

Current DA Anne-Marie Schubert is running against Deputy District Attorney Noah Phillips. Both the Stephon Clark shooting and the East Area Rapist have emerged as issues in this race.

2. What you need to know: Race for Sacramento County sheriff

One of the most talked about local races is the one for Sacramento County Sheriff. Current Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones is facing three opponents: Milo Fitch, Donna Cox and Bret Daniels.

3. What you need to know: Race for California's 4th congressional seat

Incumbent Tom McClintock is facing a handful of challengers all hoping to oust the Republican representative.

4. What you need to know: Race for California's 10th congressional seat

The race for California's 10th congressional district includes Modesto and runs from southern San Joaquin County through Stanislaus County.

5. Tragic events, not celebrity endorsements, bringing youth to the polls

Despite the historically low turnout, registration numbers released in April show that more than 100,000 California teenagers are now pre-registered to vote.

6. Davis voters to decide controversial Nishi housing development

Davis voters were asked to approve or nix a controversial plan to build more student housing adjacent to UC Davis.

7. From LA mayor to venture capitalist: Who's running for California governor?

Could you recognize and name the candidates for governor? If not, you're probably not alone.

8. California governor race heats up in days before primary

Six major candidates are vying to replace term-limited Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown as leader of the nation's most populous state

9. More California voters, counties opting for mail-in ballots

On June 1, more than 1.4 million Californians already had voted in the state's primary, and when all the ballots are counted it's expected as many as three-quarters of all voters will have used mail-in ballots to make their choices.

10. What are California's voter fraud laws?

Voter fraud is an almost nonexistent issue in elections but corrupting the voting process could mean prison time.

If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Tune in to LNT at 11 p.m. for context and depth to today's headlines.

© 2018 KXTV