Excellent viewing conditions expected for Perseid meteor shower this weekend in Northern California

The moon will only be a sliver in the sky and mostly clear conditions are expected for the peak this weekend

SACRAMENTO, California — The Perseid meteor shower is set to light up the skies this weekend and conditions are expected to be favorable across Northern California.

The Perseid meteor shower is active between July 17 and Aug. 24 but will peak Aug. 12-13, according to Royal Museums Greenwich. While the meteors will be visible anytime once the stars come out, the best time for viewing is from midnight to 5:30 a.m.

The Perseid showers are renowned as the highlight of the meteor season annually. The showers are the result of debris from the 109P/Swift-Tuttle comet entering Earth's atmosphere and burning up. The meteors often leave long tails of light and color as they pass through Earth's atmosphere.

Last year, a supermoon coincided with the Perseid meteor shower, which drastically restricted viewing. This year will be a different story as the moon will be in its waning crescent phase and only at 10% illumination.

Years without moonlight see higher rates of meteors per hour and in outburst years (such as in 2016), the rate can be between 150-200 meteors an hour, according to space.com. The typical peak for the shower is closer to 100, according to NASA.

Some tips for optimal viewing include heading somewhere with lower light pollution, such as the Sierra, and avoiding smartphone usage to allow your eyes to adjust to the dark skies. Experts also recommend viewing for at least an hour due to the general variability of such events.

Mostly clear skies are expected across the region this weekend and temperatures will be comfortable for viewing for those who decide to stay up late and take in the celestial show.