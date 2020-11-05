Carmichael doctor receives a hero’s welcome after treating coronavirus patients in NYC

Dr. Nathan Beckerman, along with 13 other emergency room physicians in California, volunteered to help fight the pandemic.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — As they stood six feet apart from one another, cheering and clapping, over a dozen medical workers from Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael lined the back entrance as Dr. Nathan Beckerman returned to work.

Dr. Beckerman, along with thirteen other Emergency Room physicians from across the state, spent two- weeks working on the front lines in New York City hospitals. Dr. Beckerman says besides the need to help, he also wanted to learn about this new virus.

“It’s still so poorly understood that everything that we are doing is the best opinion of what the best thing will be,” says Dr. Beckerman.

Dr. Beckerman says he lost two patients who had been in intensive care for over two weeks, making it one of the hardest days.

“One of them had improved and took a turn for the worse it was also had that it was two in twenty-four hours,” says Dr. Beckerman.

Dr. Beckerman and the other thirteen ER doctors volunteered to help. Something Susan Browning a Nurse and colleague, says does not surprise her.

“That is something he would do 100% would do just purely wanting to help people,” says Browning.

Browning says some colleagues didn’t even know Dr. Beckerman had gone to New York City to help.

“He would have just easily come in today, and not even had told anyone he had gone, says Browning.

Even though he says he doesn’t know what the Coronavirus will look like in the area in the next few week or months, he does know what helps.

“New York is proving that social distancing worked considering how much of a surge they had,” says Dr. Beckerman.

