The fire happened in the 700 block of Broadway Street in Fairfield.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two cats and two dogs were rescued from a house fire Saturday afternoon, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.

The animals were given medical attention by fire crews.

Officials have not said what started the fire or if any people were home at the time.

