17-year-old killed, 5 hurt in Chico house party shooting

The shooting happened steps away from the campus of California State University Chico.

CHICO, Calif. — A 17-year-old girl was killed and five others were hurt after gunshots rang out at a Chico house party, authorities say.

The shooting happened before 3:26 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Columbus Avenue.

Medics took the surviving victims to a hospital. They include a 17-year-old girl who is in stable condition, an 18-year-old man who was discharged, a 19-year-old man who is in stable condition, a 20-year-old man who was discharged and a 21-year-old man who is in stable condition.

All of the injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Police say that earlier Saturday morning, officers were called to a house party on 7th Street where a fight led to reports of shots fired.

During the fight around 12:27 a.m., one person was hit in the head with a gun and another was hit in the head with a glass bottle.

Both victims are said to be in stable condition at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hours later, at 2:59 a.m., officers went to the house party on Columbus Avenue where a suspect allegedly brandished a gun.

Officers cleared the party and say they found a person matching the description of the shooter from the fight on 7th Street.

Officials arrested the unidentified person on suspicion of possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

At 3:26 a.m., officers say they were called back to the party on Columbus Avenue after reports came in that several people were struck by gunfire.

At the scene, officers say they found the six victims. Investigators believe the shooting was isolated with no ongoing threat.

It is unclear whether officers arrested a suspect in connection to the deadly shooting.

Police have asked witnesses and those with information to call authorities at 530-897-5820.

