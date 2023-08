The crash happened near the intersection of Red Top and Lopes roads and the driver has "serious injuries," according to the Fairfield Fire Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Fairfield late Saturday night, according to officials.

The crash happened near the intersection of Red Top and Lopes roads and the driver has "serious injuries," according to the Fairfield Fire Department.

It is not clear what caused the accident. No further information is available at this time.

Significant vehicle accident near the intersection of Red Top and Lopes Roads. The driver was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries. Please use caution in the area. Posted by Fairfield Fire Department on Saturday, August 12, 2023

WATCH MORE: Tourists return home from Hawaii amid historic deadly wildfire