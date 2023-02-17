Fairfield man accused of killing wife after both reported missing

Police say 61-year-old Greg Hobson was arrested Thursday.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Fairfield man was arrested on suspicion of killing his wife after the two were reported missing earlier this week.

According to a news release, 61-year-old Greg Hobson was arrested Thursday.

It comes after police found Hobson and the 2021 Toyota Tacoma he and his wife, 53-year-old Anu Anand Hobson, were last seen in earlier this week.

Fairfield police say Anu has not been found but they believe she was killed, based on evidence they collected but did not describe.

Anyone who saw the two or witnessed suspicious activity involving their Tacoma (tag #21170G#) can call the investigations unit at 707-428-7600.

The couple was originally reported missing earlier this week and their vehicle was last seen on Flock cameras near Elk Grove Boulevard, Tuesday.

