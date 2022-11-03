Stockton Women's Center provides tips for people who think they're being stalked following death of Livingston woman

ABC10’s Giacomo Luca sits down with an expert who explains ways to combat stalking.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Following the death of 22-year-old Zoe Esquerra — a Turlock woman allegedly killed by a former co-worker who’d been arrested for stalking her — ABC10 spoke with victim’s advocates on ways you can protect yourself.

“Trying to find where you’re at. If you are with a new person or a new partner, where are you working, what are you doing for the weekend. In an obsessive manner," said Elizabeth Sanchez with Stockton Women's Center Youth and Family Services.

Those are just some of the behaviors of a stalker says Sanchez who heads the Stockton Women’s Center Youth and Family Services.

When should you seek help? She says whenever you begin to feel unsafe or have to start changing your daily routine.

“You need to act. And don’t wait towas until it gets worse," Sanchez said.

If you believe you’re a victim of stalking, she says to document what you can, tell friends, and reach out to local groups like hers.

If you believe you are in danger, she says to call the police.

“Because nobody, nobody should be living in fear for their safety or their life. And it’s unfortunate that we’re dealing with this type of situations," said Sanchez.

