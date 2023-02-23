Police: 2 arrested for deadly Vacaville shooting

The investigation began Aug. 12, 2022 when officers were called to Markham Avenue on reports of a shooting.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Two men were arrested on multiple homicide charges from a deadly shooting back in August, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

Damien Jones, 22 from Fairfield, and Jeremy Fisher, 26 from Pacifica, were arrested Wednesday following a six-month long investigation into Vacaville resident Cristian Medina's death.

The investigation began Aug. 12, 2022 around 3:30 p.m. when officers were called to the 500 block of Markham Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to officials.

Two victims were found in the area and taken to the hospital where Medina later died. Officials say the second victim was able to fully recover from their injuries.

Officials say they believe the shooting was part of an armed robbery, but are still investigating.

Multiple search warrants were served in Vacaville, Fairfield, American Canyon and Pacifica, resulting in Jones and Fisher's arrest, according to officials.

Jones was arrested for First Degree Murder, First Degree Attempt Murder, Attempted Robbery, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Willful Discharge of a Firearm with Gross Negligence, Carrying a Loaded Firearm with Intent to Commit a Felony and Commit a Felony while out on bail.

Fisher was arrested for First Degree Murder and First Degree Attempted Murder.

Fairfield Police Department, Daly City Police Department, Pacifica Police Department and FBI Solano County Violent Crimes Task Force for their assistance.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Jesse Outly (707) 449-5206.