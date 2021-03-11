Arraignment for suspects in killing of Leilani Beauchamp continued to Dec. 16

Prosecutors allege Jessica Quintanilla shot Leilani Beauchamp after a Halloween party in Sacramento. Her brother, Marco, is accused of helping her cover it up.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Jessica and Marco Quintanilla appeared in court once again for their part in the killing of Leilani Beauchamp. The two siblings appeared in a Solano County court room Thursday for an arraignment.

According to the Solano County District Attorney's Office, the arraignments for both Jessica and Marco were continued to Dec. 16.

Prosecutors allege Jessica shot Beauchamp after a Halloween party in Sacramento. Solano County prosecutors said a love triangle could be the motive behind the killing of Beauchamp. Prosecutors said Jessica's brother Marco allegedly harbored, concealed, and aided Jessica with the hope that she might escape arrest.

Meanwhile, Juan Parra-Peralta, from Fairfield and a U.S Airman stationed at Travis Air Force base, was arrested for accessory to murder but prosecutors haven’t decided whether to charge him yet. He has not been seen in court for any of the previous hearings.

In early November, ABC10 spoke with a family friend of 19-year-old Beauchamp.

Michele Smith from Folsom, said Beauchamp went by the nickname “Lani," and grew up in the Folsom area. She graduated high school in Carmel and was going to college in San Jose.

She loved makeup and cooking for her family.

“Lani would make food that was absolutely, like why go out when you can cook that well," Smith said back in November. "So I would say that was definitely one of her hobbies."

Following the death of Beauchamp, her family sent ABC10 the following statement.

"Leilani was truly a blessing to us and her beloved friends," the family of Beauchamp said in a statement to ABC10. "Leilani shared a very close relationship with her younger brother and sister who, after she ventured out to college, maintained daily communication with them. We will miss her smile, her laugh, her caring demeanor, her strong will, her passion for life and the love she brought to our family. We love you Leilani."

