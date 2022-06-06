Fire at Lost Isle Resort in San Joaquin County to burn itself out, deputies say

Authorities said two people, not connected to the fire, were evacuated from the area due to the heavily burning fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A fire at Lost Isle Resort will be left to burn after a grass fire jumped and caught a building on fire, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said two people have been evacuated from the area due to the heavily burning fire. The fire also caused a column of smoke to stretch into the sky.

According to Blair Hake, director for the Delta Chamber of Commerce, the Lost Isle Resort closed around 2016. It was generally seen as a party island.

He said an outdoor bar was left behind along with a restaurant, outdoor seating and a stage area. He said there were plans to redevelop the area, but those plans ultimately fell through.

Deputy Sandra Mendez, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said calls about the fire came in around noon and that one building caught fire and burned down.

Mendez said there was no fire department response since the area was very remote and the blaze will be left to burn itself out under supervision of deputies.

Authorities will not be investigating the fire.

WATCH MORE: Lost Isle Resort Fire

WATCH ALSO: