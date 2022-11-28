x
Antelope shed fire believed to be arson, officials say

The blaze spread from the shed to a neighboring RV and home.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An early morning fire Monday in Antelope that spread from a shed to an RV and home is believed to be arson.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, it happened around 1:40 a.m. on Angus Way.

According to a Twitter post by Sacramento Metro Fire, crews were called to the shed fire. Upon arrival the fire spread to the neighboring home and RV. 

Firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the fire within 30 minutes of their arrival. No injuries were reported and all occupants were safely evacuated.

The fire is currently under investigation, but firefighters said they suspect arson.

