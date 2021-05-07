Fire crews investigating the cause of three house fires in North Highlands

"She got out safely, thank God,” said Melissa Zahorodny, a neighbor. “She said she jumped out of her window."

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Fire officials are investigating after three homes caught fire early Monday morning in North Highlands in Sacramento County.

Fire crews responded to a house fire around the midnight hour on the corner of Floral Drive and Stoneman Drive. Neighbors say a father, along with his 12-year-old daughter, were inside of the home at the time of the blaze. But, before fire crews arrived, neighbors say the little girl was able to escape the tall flames through a back window.

"She got out safely, thank God,” said Melissa Zahorodny, a neighbor. “She said she jumped out of her window. She did not go through the house. Instead, she ran around the house. She did the right thing. The community also came together to make sure she was okay. I think that kind of helped her.”

Fire crews responded to a house fire around the midnight hour on Floral Dr. & Stoneman Dr. Neighbors say a father, along with his 12-year-old daughter, were in the home at the time of the blaze. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/TVYKE31MDq — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) July 6, 2021

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they worked quickly to get the man out of the burning home. Emergency crews rushed the man to the hospital. No update has been given on his condition.

Neighbors say they’re worried Fourth of July fireworks could possibly be to blame for the home fire. However, fire officials say they’re still working to figure out what exactly caused the fire.

"There were more fireworks going off around here this year than there ever has been,” said Laurie Driscoll, a neighbor. “I'm not surprised the house caught on fire. We need to think about each other and not the big noises we can make.”

The same morning, fire crews responded to another house fire on the corner of Dutch Flat Drive and Strathmore Way. When crews arrived, they found a home in flames, along with two boats in the driveway.

Fire officials are investigating after 3 homes caught fire early Monday morning in North Highlands. Fire crews responded to a home fire on Dutch Flat Drive & Strathmore Way. A neighbor shared this cell phone video with @ABC10 of the fire covering the home & boats in the driveway. pic.twitter.com/DvhEZUWanW — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) July 6, 2021

Firefighters also responded to a house fire nearby on the corner of Tippwood Way and Holworthy Way. In both incidents, fire officials say crews worked quickly to evacuate people inside of the home and put out the blaze. It’s still unclear if anyone was hurt in the home fires.



Fire investigators are still trying to figure out what caused all three fires. However, fire officials say they received several emergency calls regarding home fires possibly related to fireworks or other fire hazards. Fire officials are sending a reminder to the public to practice fire safety at all times.

For more information about fire safety, visit the U.S. Fire Administration website or Cal Fire website.

Firefighters also responded to a home fire on Tippwood Way & Holworthy Way. In both home fire incidents, crews worked quickly to evacuate people found inside of the home and put out the blaze. It’s still unclear if anyone was hurt in the home fires. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/jmt5k5E63W — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) July 6, 2021

WATCH ALSO: