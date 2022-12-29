Flooding from the Cosumnes River could start Saturday afternoon

The Cosumnes River could reach some of its highest levels in five years.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The second stage of this week’s storm is bringing us even more rain than what we saw earlier this week. Multiple flood watches have been issued already.

The Cosumnes River was almost at six feet Thursday morning, just one foot away from the flood monitor stage.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is projecting flooding to start for the Cosumnes River as early as noon Saturday. Projections show the height could reach 13.7 feet but some residents like Ryan Lucchetti say they aren’t worried.

“Not so much... I saw the Cosumnes is going to be high in the flood range, but I’ve lived here my whole life and I’m not too worried about it,” said Lucchetti.

He was in the area for the last major flood event in Feb. 2017. So was ABC10 and we pulled the footage from the archives and the river crest is at 15.1 feet. This weekend’s event will be one of the highest in five years.

Lucchetti feels fortunate the floods have yet to affect him.

“The people that live a little lower, it may be more concerning for them, but it wasn’t too impactful,” said Lucchetti.

Based on the predictions from NOAA, the road will flood there and in Wilton Saturday afternoon. By the time it hits its’ peak Saturday around 8 p.m.., water will flood into residential areas in Wilton.

WATCH MORE: California water officials keeping close eye on flood risks amid storm series