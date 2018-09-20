If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Family members of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies remembered Deputy Mark Stasyuk by placing blue ribbons in an Orangevale neighborhood.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department are providing blue ribbons for residents to tie around trees in their front yards or businesses as a way to help and honor Stasyuk.

Last year, community members placed blue ribbons by Trajan Elementary School in Orangevale in memory of Deputy Robert French, who was also killed in the line of duty. Many of them say it’s surreal to be doing this again close to exactly a year later.

Julie Putnam, a wife of a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy, helped organize the community gathering.

"A lot of the times we don't know what to do, but we know if we find a niche and this is what we can do show our support we're gonna do it," Putnam said. "A wife wants to do something. We just don't know what it is."

French’s family members were also there to place ribbons for Deputy Stasyuk.

"I know how much it meant to us that all these ladies and all these families came out just in honor of my father in law," Heather French, daughter-in-law of Deputy French, said. "I couldn't think of a better way to come out and show my support for us."

They’re asking people to take a photo and post it on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the hashtag #honorblue4mark. Starting Thursday, Sept. 20, there are several locations to pick up a blue ribbon.

RCPD, 2897 Kilgore Road, Rancho Cordova

Rancho Cordova City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, Garfield Station, 5510 Garfield Avenue, Sacramento

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, Service center, 5484 Dewey Suite 235, Fair Oaks

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, Town and Country Service Center, 2805 Marconi Avenue #2, Sacramento

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, Rio Linda Service Center, 6730 Front Street, Rio Linda

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, Central Division Center, 7000 65th Street, Sacramento

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, James L. Noller Safety Center, 15160 Jackson Road, Rancho Murieta

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, Wilton Service Center, 9800 Dillard Road, Wilton

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, Walnut Grove Service Center, 14160 Grove Street, Walnut Grove

Roses and Bows Florist, 11015 Olson Drive Suite 8, Rancho Cordova

