Boaters warned of large amount of debris on Folsom Lake

California State Parks hired a contractor to remove the debris, but boaters should expect this process to last for quite some time.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOLSOM, Calif. — Boaters heading to Folsom Lake are being warned of large amounts of debris over the entire lake.

The debris comes from the many, harsh winter storms that hit Northern California earlier this year.

California State Parks hired a contractor to remove the debris, but boaters should expect this process to last for quite some time.

"This will be a many months process. The lake will need to reach its highest level and then drop a few feet before the lake will be clear," according to Folsom Lake Marina's website.

This comes after a big weekend on Folsom Lake where a sailboat race was taking place. The Camellia Cup is one of the largest sailing events in the region and marks the start of boating season at the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area.

California State Parks says Granite Bay, Folsom Point, Rattlesnake Bar and the main ramp at Brown's Ravine are all open but warns boaters to use caution due to the debris.

Watch more from ABC10: California Winter Storm: How much water is being release from Folsom Dam