'We’re not going to be afraid' | Folsom rabbi calls for prayer, healing amid attacks in Israel

FOLSOM, Calif. — As another painful chapter of history is written in Israel, many people are finding comfort in their holy scriptures.

Rabbi Yossi Grossbaum has been helping members of the Chabad Jewish Center of Folsom & El Dorado Hills make sense of the violence.

"There’s a Jewish dictum that joy breaks all boundaries, and overcomes the most difficult and darkest of circumstances," Grossbaum said. "But I’ve got to be honest, as a human being, it’s very difficult to be joyous when you know what’s going on."

Like many Americans, Grossbaum learned what was going on from the graphic, violent videos circulating social media for the world to see.

The Chabad Jewish Center held a Torah study and a meeting for teens and parents Monday.

"We have a number of teens and parents who were very afraid, who have family there and are very concerned," Grossbaum said.

The videos are also popping up on the feeds of young children.

"It’s very difficult, you see pictures of children and seniors being taken as bargaining chips and human shields by terrorists, and there really isn’t anything that you can say," Grossbaum said.

He said it's important for parents to listen to their children and validate their fears and concerns.

"Try to guide them not to look at the videos that are being shown on social media," Grossbaum said.

Grossbaum said now is a time for families to come together — in conversation, in prayer and healing.

"We’re not going to be afraid. We’re not going to give into what the terrorists want from us, which is fear," Grossbaum said.

