University of Beer is coming to Folsom in mid-2022

FOLSOM, Calif. — University of Beer will be opening its sixth location in Folsom later this year.

University of Beer is a family-owned business known for its wide assortment of local and unique craft beers, its incredible food, and its fun local bar and restaurant environment.

University of Beer calls itself a "beer lover's paradise" because their idea of relaxation is enjoying a quality, craft beer surrounded by genuine people.

Have you had these yet!? 18 jumbo prawns smothered in our sauce. In addition enjoy a shot of Don Julio 1942 for $4 off... Posted by University of Beer - Sacramento on Thursday, January 27, 2022

"There is nothing like University of Beer around," University of Beer's Marketing Coordinator Amber Leikam told ABC10. "We're a spot that everyone can stop by and have a great time."

The University of Beer opened its first location in Davis in 2012 and has since expanded to Rocklin, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, and now Folsom.

The restaurant's Folsom location will be located at 1009 E. Bidwell St. which was formerly occupied by an IHOP.

"Opening a location in Folsom seemed like the most obvious next step," Leikam said. "We really want the University of Beer experience to be available to everyone and when we saw this location in Folsom, we knew it would be the perfect spot."

