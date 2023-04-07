Fourth of July fireworks and their impact on air quality, explained

Fireworks push pollution levels towards unhealthy levels, particularly for at-risk individuals, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Fourth of July is synonymous with fireworks, but all those fireworks have been shown to have unintended health consequences.

Data from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District shows the use of personal fireworks causes pollution levels to spike to unhealthy levels, particularly for at-risk individuals.

“Air District officials are cautioning Valley residents that personal fireworks emit high levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), including soot, ash and metals, which can cause serious health effects. Individuals most at-risk are small children, the elderly and people with existing respiratory conditions,” said the district in a press release.

The increase in particulate matter due to firework activity can be seen to spike to its highest levels around 11 pm.

“We are asking Valley residents to be mindful and considerate of their neighbors and the many sensitive individuals whose health may be impacted by the emissions that come from lighting personal fireworks,” said Samir Sheikh, San Joaquin Valley Air District Executive Director/APCO.

Fine particulate matter can invade the bloodstream, get deep into the lungs, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, according to the district. They recommend taking in community firework shows instead of opting for personal use fireworks to keep pollution lower.

Luckily, the Delta breeze is expected to kick in in the evening hours here in the valley so the air won't be as stagnant as it was a few days ago during the heat wave, hopefully keeping the air relatively clean

Websites like purpleair.com can be used to track air quality values once it likely deteriorates later tonight.

