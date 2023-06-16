'He had big plans': Friend remembers Amazon driver shot, killed in Lathrop

A close friend of Shodiev says he was chasing the American dream and trying to support his family by being the sole breadwinner.

LATHROP, Calif. — An Amazon truck driver died after being shot and crashing into a building in Lathrop. Ilkhom Shodiev has been identified as a beloved husband, father of two and friend.

A close friend of Shodiev says he was chasing the American dream and trying to support his family by being the sole breadwinner.

“He was a very smiley person, he liked to smile, and he liked to joke,” said friend Aziz Azami. “He was a man with principles… A man who had big plans for his family.”

Azami says Shodiev came from Tajikistan and they met in Charlotte, North Carolina a few years ago.

He says he and Shodiev had similar purposes in life, to “make sure to reach out a helping hand to others when people are in need.”

The day of the crash was Shodiev’s eighth wedding anniversary.

“[His wife is] just heartbroken, crying all the time. His kids are too small. They don't comprehend what happened. But I'm sure once they grow up, once they learn about their father, they'll be proud of him,” said Azami.

Shodiev was planning on saving up his money while trucking with Amazon to hopefully open up his own restaurant since he had prior experience running one.

Shodiev is lived by his two children ages 3 and almost 1-year-old and his wife.

The California Highway Patrol is asking for any witnesses to the crash to come forward and help their investigation.

"If you were driving NB on I-5 between SR-120 and Louise Ave, between 12:30-1:00pm on 6/15 and have a dash cam, we need your help," the department said in a tweet. "No tip is too small."

In the meantime, Shodiev’s family awaits the return of his body to Charlotte while friends and family rally around to support each other as they grieve.