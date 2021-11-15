California hits record high gas prices, Sacramento drivers will see even higher prices

For regular, unleaded gas the current average price is $4.68 in the state, but in Sacramento, the average price of regular gas is $4.70 per gallon.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's a new state record for the average price of gas in California, according to AAA. But in Sacramento, drivers could see even higher prices than the state average.

For regular, unleaded gas the current average price is $4.682 per gallon in the state. This is an increase from last month when the average price was $4.466 per gallon.

In Sacramento, the average price of regular gas is $4.704 per gallon as of Monday morning, down from yesterday's average which was $4.706 per gallon. A month ago, the average price of gas was $4.49, which was slightly higher than the state average in the same month.

A year ago the state and Sacramento's average was nearly the same price at $3.176 for California and $3.179 in Sacramento.

The national average price of gas is $3.415 per gallon as of Monday morning.

There have been recent reports of a gas pump scheme in the Sacramento area. ABC10 also reported on a video Sunday that appears to show a Sacramento woman stealing gas from the pump.

Where to find the cheapest gas?

Here's where to find the lowest gas prices in Sacramento.

READ MORE: