Blues rocker George Thorogood performing at the California State Fair | July 27 events and more

It's also Military, Veteran & First Responder Day at the fair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's the fair's last week in town, which means it's one of the last few days to enjoy everything from award-winning concert performers to corndogs and carnival rides at the 2023 California State Fair.

The state fair is close the end of its 17-day run on July 30, and this year, the fair has brought some big names for its annual concert series. Still to come are performances by Gin Blossoms, Kool & the Gang and Trace Adkins.

If you're already set on going to the fair and just need a beeline to the ticket information page, you can click HERE.

For everyone else, here's a schedule for what's happening Thursday. Remember, the hours are subject to change.

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Carnival hours: 2 – 11 p.m.

Kids Park Hours: 1 - 11 p.m.

Military, Veteran & First Responder Day

Free admission to the fair for military, veterans and first responder personnel at vettix.org

$4 Taste of the Fair

Every Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner 911! Cooking Challenge

Military, Veterans, and First Responders face off in a live cooking challenge at the Save Mart California’s Kitchen. Teams of two Military, Veterans, Firefighters, Police Officers, and Emergency Medical Technicians will use a mystery ingredient to prepare a 3-course meal in front of a live fair audience and a panel of qualified judges.

Round 1: Noon

Round 2: 3 p.m.

Round 3: 6 p.m.

Fair food

Food vendors are open daily, click here for the full list.

The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $34 that can be redeemed at vendors who are part of the food festival. Look for the purple flags to find participating vendors.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Free Sampling of Raw California Honey from Sola Bee Farms of Woodland @ Taster's Row

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Free Sampling of Caramel Corn from Carmazzi Caramel Corn @ Taster's Row

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Free Sampling of Seasoning & Spice Rub by Pawpa Flavor of Roseville @ Taster's Row

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Free Olive Oil Sampling from Olive Truck (2023 California State Fair Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition Best of Show Winner) @ Taster's Row

Fun for the Family

11 a.m. to noon: Cavalcade of Horses - Kids Play Center @ Rodeo Arena

12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.: Tree Circus Stage Show

2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.: Jack Spareribs @ Building D

2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.: JUMP! The Ultimate Dog Show

4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m.: Camp Smokey Puppet Show

4 p.m.: VT916fam @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.: Tanzanite African acrobats @ PG&E Center Stage

5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.: Master hypnotist Tina Marie

7 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses - Mane Event: A Night At The Movies @ Rodeo Arena

Concerts

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Jimmy Ashley @ Save Mart Wine Garden

11:30-11:45 a.m.: Journey Revisited @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

1-1:45 p.m.: Journey Revisited @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

3-3:30 p.m.: John'nay Lasha @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

4-7 p.m.: Dave Badilla @ Lagunitas Craft Beer Stage

5-5:30 p.m.: J Kent @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

7-10 p.m.: The Dave Russell Band @ Jack Daniel's Honky Tonk Saloon

8-10 p.m.: George Thorogood & The Destroyers @ Golden 1 Stage

8:30-10 p.m.: White Widow XOX @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

Maps