California State Fair 2023: What to know about the rides

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The rides, entertainment, games and amusement are back again at Cal Expo for the 2023 California State Fair and Food Festival.

Every year there's plenty of fun to be had with the bright lights and colors sure to attract everyone to the rides.



People can purchase an unlimited ride wristband.

Mondays, Wednesdays & Thursdays: $37

Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays: $42

On Tuesdays, kids 12 and under get in free. For everyone else, rides are just $2.

No matter what your fun is, how you decide to enjoy the fair is up to you. There’s plenty of food, lots of friendly competitions and two amusement parks — one with all the rides and the other a kid's zone.

The kid's park opens early at 11 a.m. Tuesdays and weekends. It opens at 1 p.m. the rest of the week.

Parents, if you're trying to keep your kids on track with their summer reading, the fair is offering a read-to-ride program.

So, for every book they read, they'll get to ride two rides for free and get a monorail ticket. Find the form to participate HERE.

Find more information on the unlimited ride wristband HERE.

Daily admission to the fair is $16. Other prices for kids and seniors are available as well as different packages. Find more information HERE.

The California State Fair runs through July 30.

