Deadly semi crash shuts down portion of Highway 49 at Alta Sierra Drive

Both north and south lanes of the highway were closed Tuesday morning after an accident turned deadly in Nevada County.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — An accident between a pickup and semi truck resulted in one death, along with the indefinite closure of Highway 49 at Alta Sierra Drive.

The Nevada Yuba Placer Unit of Cal Fire reported on Tuesday morning a portion of both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway would be closed with no estimated time for reopening.

According to officials at the scene of the accident, the driver of the pickup truck swerved to avoid hitting a deer. However, the driver hit the deer and then crashed into the semi truck.

The driver of the pickup was ejected pronounced dead. A hazmat crew was called to the crash to assist with a gas spill.

Traffic is currently being rerouted around the accident through nearby local roads. There is currently no estimated reopening time for the highway.

