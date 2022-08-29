Grass Valley firefighter Trenton Dambly dead after Southern California accident

On Tuesday, his fellow firefighters will be having a traditional bell ringing to mark his passing. He died in July due to complications from a motocross accident.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Firefighters from across Northern California will be gathering to pay tribute to one of their own who tragically died after an accident earlier this year.

Back in May, Trenton Dambly was in a coma and fighting for his life after an off-duty motocross accident in Southern California. Grass Valley Fire Department told ABC10 at the time that he was riding with family members when the accident happened.

Battalion Chief Chris Armstrong described Dambly as a quiet leader who was humble, and let his work speak for himself.

"He had his dream job, and he was living at the top of his life. He was living his best life," Armstrong told ABC10 in May.

Dambly died on July 7 due to complications from the accident, Grass Valley Fire Department said.

His crew has set up a traditional bell ringing for Tuesday that will take place at the Race Street Fire Station at 10 a.m. in Grass Valley. Firefighters from Nevada County Consolidated, Oroville, Rocklin, Davis and other departments will be in attendance as well to honor Dambly's memory.

