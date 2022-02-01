x
Human remains found in Tuolumne County identified as missing man

The Sonora Police Department said he was reported missing back in October of 2021.

TWAIN HARTE, Calif. — The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says the human remains found in Twain Harte was identified as 31-year-old Rod Trujillo.

Trujillo was originally reported missing to the Sonora Police Department in October of 2021. He was last seen in the Twain Harte area on foot while leaving his home.

On Jan. 24, deputies responded to the area of South Fork Road near Twain Harte where they found human remains in a ravine near the area of the old Sierra Pines Golf Course.

Those remains were eventually identified as Trujillo. Deputies don't suspect foul play in his death. 

The investigation is ongoing.

