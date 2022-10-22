Hundreds rally at capitol in support of Iranians

Organizers said their mission is to heighten awareness about the violence and unrest happening in Iran.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The largest global rally in support of Iranians took place Saturday and about 1,300 people rallied at the state capitol.

Many in the crowd are Iranian-born and have family still overseas. They are calling on the U.S. to do more to help the people of Iran who are protesting the country’s regime following the in-custody death of a 22-year-old woman arrested for "not wearing her head scarf properly."

Congressman Tom McClintock, Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other city leaders attended to show support for the cause.

‘”We're all gathered here as free men and women in a free country to voice our support and admiration of the long suffering people of Iran,” said McClintock. "In recent weeks, they've taken heroically to the streets in opposition to the thugs who have oppressed them for over 40 years."

Saturday’s rally marked the seventh anti-regime rally in the Sacramento area. An eighth event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 in Folsom.

