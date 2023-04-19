On a cookies and cream dream | Leatherby's creates 'Beam Team' milkshake

The "Beam Team" shake is available from now until the end of April at all four participating Leatherby's locations.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Leatherby's Family Creamery has a sweet and tasty new limited-time deal for all Sacramento Kings fans!

To show their support for the Kings, the Leatherby's team decided to create their own special King's flavor that customers can get either as a milkshake or scooped onto a cone.

The "Beam Team Shake" is made with purple Oreo ice cream topped with a marshmallow rim, whipped cream and sprinkles, a purple glow stick to signify the beam, and a basketball ring for good luck. They even took the cream from the middle of the Oreo and swirl it through the ice cream!

"It's been a great seller," said David Leatherby Jr., one of the owners of Leatherby's. "It was fun sitting down and talking about how we can create something that would fit, and go along with what the Kings are doing and promoting like 'the beam.'"

David Leatherby Jr. is the oldest of the 10 Leatherby kids and is still happy to serve food and ice cream to the community.

"It's just the greatest blessing," said Leatherby. "The community has always embraced us. Yes, we're supported, but we try to support everyone."

Leatherby is also a day-one Kings fan and was even a season ticket holder in the early 2000s. Seeing the Kings go through their ups and downs and for them to be back up, it's helped their business a lot and has even inspired them.

"As soon as we announced the 'Beam Team Shake,' we made so much upfront and it was sold out within just a couple days," said Leatherby. "We're always trying to do fun things that will create excitement and bring people in, but also bring a little joy, so we thought we should create something unique for the Kings."

After a recent vandalism incident where someone smashed their windows with rocks, the community has come together to show support both in person and on social media.

"With all the people coming in to say we're here to support you and thank you for being a good member of that community, my heart just swells up," said Leatherby. "I don't know how to describe it, almost makes you get teary-eyed."

What better way to celebrate …. Available for a LIMITED time only ==> BEAM TEAM SHAKE! We will be serving April 14th - April 30th at all 4 locations while supplies last! Tag the ultimate Kings fan below! Posted by Leatherby's Family Creamery on Wednesday, April 12, 2023