SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The purple laser that shoots out of Golden 1 Center every time the Sacramento Kings win has become a phenomenon.

However, it's 30 years of fandom that served as inspiration for artist Young Zel when he turned "Light the Beam" into his Sacramento Kings fan anthem, Light the Beam.

“I love rapping, I love making music and I love the Kings obviously, so it just goes hand in hand. I wanted to put it together, give the city something to have fun and dance to,” said Denzel Joyce, also known as Young Zel.

It's his first beam anthem but not his first love song to the Kings.

“I made a Kings song 13, 14 years ago called 'Black and Purple.' I was fresh out of high school. That was fun too,” said Joyce.

Unlike like some tracks, this one can be heard by fans of all ages.

“I don’t cuss in any of my raps. I always say if I can’t show my grandma or my mom, then I can’t show anybody. As a kid being able to rap songs and not have to say the bad words -- so I want to be able to listen to my song and still have fun with it too,” said Joyce.

The lyrics are nuanced with references: “It’s 9:16 now. Time to light the beam now.” It's a reference to Sacramento’s area code 916.

“My favorite lyric is, 'They do not know what Sac Town brings when on the low. It’s a Sac Town thing.'”

It’s my favorite just because Sacramento is always overlooked. When people think of California, they think of Los Angeles, the Bay Area, but we are the capital but no one thinks about us. Always on the low but so much to offer,” said Joyce.

With over 24,000 views, Young Zel is hoping to catch the attention of the Kings and be invited to perform inside Golden 1 Center.

