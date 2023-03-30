Classes canceled at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call or text 988

OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Classes are canceled at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst on Thursday.

Deputies with the Yuba County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that someone took their life at the school.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said someone was found hanging from a second-story building. The sheriff's office described the person as a "juvenile" but has not confirmed how old they are or if they're a student.

A message on the Marysville Joint Unified School District's website says "Campus is currently closed."

