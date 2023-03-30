x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Classes canceled at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call or text 988

More Videos

OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Classes are canceled at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst on Thursday.

Deputies with the Yuba County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that someone took their life at the school.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said someone was found hanging from a second-story building. The sheriff's office described the person as a "juvenile" but has not confirmed how old they are or if they're a student. 

A message on the Marysville Joint Unified School District's website says "Campus is currently closed."

Resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call or text 988, or go to 988lifeline.org to reach the suicide and crisis hotline. Click here for more resources available through the National Alliance on Mental Health.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Water levels rise near Lake Berryessa Glory Hole and record snowfall for a Sierra ski resort

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out