British-themed North Highlands eatery stays open to mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Touch of Britain, a local business that sells all things British, is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It stayed open today to serve the community and celebrate the queen's life.

Touch of Britain is a shop and restaurant, serving and selling traditional food and drinks from the United Kingdom such as crumpets with butter and jam, scones, savory pies, fish and chips, beans on toast and all the sweets like Cadbury chocolates, dib dabs, tam-tams, and more.

Owner Lilian Monceaux moved from Great Britain to live in Sacramento, and she's opened the doors of her shop and restaurant to the community so people can learn about the culture and food of the United Kingdom.

"The people are great that come here," said Monceaux. "It's like one big family. We've been in business for 36 years and we have regular customers and new customers all the time, so I love it here."

When the news broke that Queen Elizabeth II passed away, however, no one was expecting it.

"When I heard, I got a little shiver," said Monceaux. "I don't think anyone was expecting it. It was just shocked because you don't think of this. I know we all get older, but you think they're gonna go on forever and ever, you know? She will be greatly missed and irreplaceable."

Monceaux also mentioned that in England, once people have passed, they close the blinds as a tradition and as a form of respect.

Being that Monceaux grew up in Great Britain, she has nothing but respect for the Royal Family and their love for the community.

"They were always with the people," said Monceaux. "It's nice to think about that since there's always part of me that's back at home."

Touch of Britain is located at 5712 Watt Avenue in North Highlands and is open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday.