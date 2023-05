The sheriff's office said around 8:15 a.m. three to four people left a car accident wearing masks on Highway 88 near Locke Road in Lockeford.

LODI, Calif. — Lockeford Elementary School is on lockdown Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said around 8:15 a.m. three to four people left a car accident wearing masks on Highway 88 near Locke Road in Lockeford.

The school, which is located nearby, is on lockdown. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area and people are advised to avoid the area.

