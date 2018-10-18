If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Community members in Lodi are coming together to help keep the Lodi Boys & Girls Club open.

After Sal Mireles found out the facility is in danger of closing if it didn't raise $50,000 by the end of October, he knew he had to do something to help.

"My reaction was like, 'What's going to happen with the kids?' That's the only thing that's in Lodi for the kids," Mireles said.

Sal, owner of Legendary Barbershop, gathered several stylists and barbers to participate in a fundraiser he's hosting at the Boys & Girls Club on Sunday, Oct. 21.

"We're going to be doing haircuts for men and women," Mireles said. "One-hundred percent of the donations will be going to the Boys & Girls Club."

Mireles told ABC10 he spent most of his childhood going to the Lodi Boys & Girls Club, and now his step-daughter is a member. The Lodi native is encouraging more people in the community to do their part so that kids and teens can continue having a safe place to be.

"Its not just the businesses, it's actually the communities," Mireles added. "It's the families that need to get involved. That's where it's going to matter the most. It's not about the people that have the money, everybody has to step in."

Edwin Cotton, CEO of the Lodi Boys & Girls Club, said they are about halfway to reaching the $50,000 goal. Cotton says board members are meeting to brainstorm ways to raise more funds.

Sunday's fundraiser, which features haircuts, food, raffles, and gift baskets, will be held at the Lodi Boys & Club from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

