Lodi Mayor Mikey Hothi says Shakir Khan agreed to resign, but his lawyer says that's not true

LODI, Calif. — Did a Lodi city councilman resign? It depends on who you ask.

It’s the latest twist in the case of councilman Shakir Khan who was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony elections crimes.

The charges include falsely filing a declaration of candidacy, voting or attempting to vote more than once, registering a fictitious person, making or defacing a nomination paper and voter registration violation.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the charges stem from the 2020 election.

The arrest also came a day after the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced a judge held Shakir and his brother, Zakir Khan, to answer on charges of illegal gambling, money laundering, tax evasion, and Employment Development Department (EDD) fraud.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Lodi Mayor Mikey Hothi said he asked for Khan's resignation effective immediately and Khan agreed to do so.

But Friday morning; Allen Sawyer, an attorney representing Zakir Khan told ABC10 Friday Khan has not resigned.

The Lodi City Council website lists the District 4 seat as "vacant" stating Khan’s resignation was received Feb. 16, 2023. The city’s public information officer also sent ABC10 a copy of the ‘signed resignation,’ which you can see below.

It’s a handwritten letter on copy paper with two signatures and a stamp from the clerk’s office.

Khan is being held in San Joaquin County Jail ahead of a court appearance scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday. Bail is not allowed.

In Oct. 2020, Shakir was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and other criminal charges while campaigning for office.

