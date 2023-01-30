x
Man arrested after deadly car-to-car shooting along I-5 in Stockton

The alleged shooter, Cesar Galindo, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is facing murder charges after a deadly car-to-car shooting on I-5 in Stockton. It happened Thursday around 9 p.m. on northbound I-5 and March Lane.

Upon arrival CHP officers found a white Chevy Tahoe with three people inside and one of the rear passengers had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to San Joaquin County General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to CHP, the alleged shooter, Cesar Galindo, ran away from the scene before officers arrived. After an investigation he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol told ABC10 Thursday night there were two vehicles shooting at each other.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting can call CHP Valley Division’s Investigative Services Unit at 916-731-6580.

