Man found dead in American River near Carmichael

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said a man in his 50s was found dead in the American River Thursday near Carmichael.

Capt. Parker Wilbourn, a spokesperson for the fire district, says crews responded to reports around 5 a.m. of a person who possibly fell or jumped into the river near William B. Pond.

The man's body was found a few hours later. Wilbourn says the person lived in an encampment along the river.

