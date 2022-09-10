Man hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting near Strawberry Manor Park

Due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives are now involved in the investigation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating after a shooting left a man with serious injuries early Monday morning.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Olmstead Drive.

Police say one man suffered serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound and is now in the hospital.

Due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives are now involved in the investigation.

At this time it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

