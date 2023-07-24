Elderly man, woman found shot to death at Roseville home

Police say the 88-year-old man was found dead in the yard while a 90-year-old woman was found dead in the home

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead at a home.

According to a news release from the Roseville Police Department, it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Mosscreek Way.

Police say they responded to a call of a man down in a yard and upon arrival they found a 88-year-old man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers went into the home and found a 90-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects and no active community threat.

ABC10 reached out to police to ask if the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide or two suicides, but our call has not been returned yet.

