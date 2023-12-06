Manteca fatal shooting suspects killed in fiery Alameda County crash

Alameda County deputies also rescued a 14-year-old girl from the back of the vehicle before it caught fire

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. — Two people wanted in the death of a Manteca woman are dead after a chase and fiery crash in Alameda County early Monday.

It all started with a carjacking in Oakland on Sunday. According to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 gray Toyota Camry was stolen in the city of Oakland.

Then, around 10 p.m., Manteca police responded to reports of a shooting around the 1300 block of West Yosemite Avenue.

A woman was shot and died at the scene, her family identified her to ABC10 as Ashley Waters. They said she was waiting for her boyfriend to get off work at the time of the shooting.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in a chase with the Camry around 1:45 a.m. in Hayward.

A news release said deputies found the vehicle as it was going north on Interstate 880 near the Interstate 238 junction. Deputies tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going.

The driver went off the highway and started driving through the city of San Leandro, at which time the San Leandro Police Department put down a tire deflation device to stop the car.

The sheriff’s office said the driver tried to go around it and ended up colliding head-on with a tree.

Two men in the front of the vehicle were unresponsive and deputies couldn’t pull them out before the vehicle caught fire. A 14-year-old girl in the back was rescued by deputies.

