Woman arrested in Sacramento crash that killed 3, injured 8

Precious Flowers was arrested on suspicion of three counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and nine counts of child endangerment.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A woman was arrested after a crash left three dead and eight injured, the Sacramento Police Department said Monday.

It's not clear if Flowers was driving the vehicle.

The 28-year-old from Sacramento was arrested Sunday and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The single-vehicle crash happened along the 900 block of San Juan Road around 8:15 p.m. on May 31. Police said the car reportedly lost control before hitting a tree.

Arriving officers found witnesses to the crash helping people out of a smoking sedan and found 11 victims on the scene.

The victims included two women and nine children, who ranged in age from three to eight years old.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the three people who died as five-year-old Alexander Leon, three-year-old Zayden Mangram and 25-year-old Rayshawna Armstrong.

The crash is still under investigation, but police say speed could have been a contributing factor.

