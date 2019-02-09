MANTECA, Calif. — Police in Manteca are looking for the person responsible for crashing into a fire station, twice, before speeding away.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Manteca Fire Station #2. Fire officials told ABC10 that firefighters had just returned from an emergency call when the driver of a silver or grey Toyota sedan crashed into one of the garage doors.

According to officials, the driver rammed the building a second time before driving off. No firefighters were injured in the crash, but officials said if the car had moved a few more feet, things might have been worse.

Photos of the vehicle have not been released, however, firefighters did share pictures of the damage to the building. The station sustained significant damage in the crash, but officials did not give a damage total.

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO: High-speed chase ends in multi-vehicle crash, injuries in Stockton